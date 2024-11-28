Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling announced three matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

A Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale will take place featuring The Undisputed Kingdom’s Adam Cole and The Conglomeration’s Kyle O’Reilly, among others. The Death Riders’ AEW World Trios Champion Claudio Castagnoli will face House of Black’s Brody King in an AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match, and The Death Rider’s AEW World Trios Champion “The Bastard” PAC will battle Bang Bang Gang’s “Switchblade” Jay White in a singles match.

