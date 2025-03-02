Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (3/5/2025)

By
James Hetfield
-

All Elite Wrestling announced two matches and one segment for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS and Max.

Swerve Strickland and Ricochet will have a contract signing ahead of their match at AEW Revolution, “La Mera Mera” Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander will face Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford in a tag team match, and “The Rated R Superstar” Cope will battle The Death Riders’ AEW World Trios Champion Wheeler Yuta in a singles match.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.

 

