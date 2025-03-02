Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (3/5/2025)

All Elite Wrestling announced two matches and one segment for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS and Max.

Swerve Strickland and Ricochet will have a contract signing ahead of their match at AEW Revolution, “La Mera Mera” Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander will face Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford in a tag team match, and “The Rated R Superstar” Cope will battle The Death Riders’ AEW World Trios Champion Wheeler Yuta in a singles match.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.

THIS WEDNESDAY 3/5!#AEWDynamite

Sacramento, CA

LIVE, 8ET / 7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax@CallMeKrisStat + @ThunderRosa22 vs @MeganBayne + @ThePenelopeFord Weeks of tension finally boil over in this huge Tag Team Match on Wednesday Night Dynamite at 8/7c on TBS + Max! pic.twitter.com/6cGn7cyksM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2025

THIS WEDNESDAY 3/5!#AEWDynamite

Sacramento, CA

LIVE at 8ET / 7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax@SwerveConfident + @KingRicochet Contract Signing Before their match, NEXT SUNDAY at #AEWRevolution, Swerve + Ricochet must first sign the dotted line! pic.twitter.com/yRQCCPswOf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 2, 2025