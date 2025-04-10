Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (4/16/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced one match for next week’s episode of Dynamite, titled Spring Break Thru, which will air on TBS and Max.

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, known as “The CEO,” will take on either ROH Women’s World Champion Athena or Harley Cameron in a semifinal match for the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament. This is the first match confirmed for next week’s show.

