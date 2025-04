All Elite Wrestling announced two matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS and Max.

Kris Statlander will face Jamie Hayter in an Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Semifinal Match, and The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson) will take on “Speedball” Mike Bailey and “The Jet” Kevin Knight in a tag team match.

