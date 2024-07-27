Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling announced one match and one segment for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS.

It was announced that CMLL Women’s World Champion Willow Nightingale will battle Kris Statlander in a CMLL Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match and Blackpool Combat Club’s “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson will address the AEW fans.

