Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling announced two matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS.

ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe will defend his title against “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho in a Ladder War and The Elite (AEW TNT Champion “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks) will face Daniel Garcia and Private Party (Zay and Quen) in a trios match.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.