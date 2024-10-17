Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling announced two matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS.
ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe will defend his title against “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho in a Ladder War and The Elite (AEW TNT Champion “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks) will face Daniel Garcia and Private Party (Zay and Quen) in a trios match.
#AEWDynamite, 10/23
Salt Lake City
LIVE 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on TBS@ringofhonor World Title
Mark Briscoe vs Chris Jericho@IAmJericho’s continued disrespect of Mark's late brother Jay Briscoe, has led to the Champion @SussexCoChicken challenging Jericho to a Ladder War Match! pic.twitter.com/So666qCnDl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 17, 2024