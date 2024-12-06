Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of ROH TV

Ring Of Honor announced that next week’s episode of ROH TV will see ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty defend his title against The Undisputed Kingdom’s Matt Taven.

Next week’s show will also see ROH Women’s World Champion Athena, ROH Women’s World Television Champion Red Velvet, Billie Starkz, and “Legit” Leyla Hirsch face each other in a ROH International Women’s Cup Qualifying Match.