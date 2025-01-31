Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling announced the lineup for its weekly television program on AXS TV next week during Thursday night’s episode of the show.

Leon Slater and TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) will take on The System (X-Division Champion Moose, JDC, and Eddie Edwards) in 6-Man Tag Team action, Mike Santana will face Matt Cardona in a singles match, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry will be in concert, reigning WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom) will defend their titles against The Nemeths (Nic Nemeth and Ryan Nemeth) and there will be a TNA Knockouts World Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royal.

