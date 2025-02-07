Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling announced the lineup for its weekly television program on AXS TV next week during Thursday night’s episode of the show.

TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich will defend her title against Savannah Evans after Evans won a #1 Contender’s Battle Royal thanks to an assist from NXT star Cora Jade. “The Walking Weapon Josh Alexander will face “The World-Class Maniac” Eric Young in his final match for the company. TNA World Champion Joe Hendry will defend his title against Jake Something. “The Death Machine Sami Callihan will battle Frankie Kazarian in a singles match, and NXT star Cora Jade will take on Xia Brookside in singles action.

