Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling announced the lineup for its live weekly television program on AXS TV next week from Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida during Thursday night’s episode of the show.

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry will have a special encore concert, Leon Slater will face The System’s JDC in a No Disqualification Match, Tessa Blanchard will be in singles Knockouts action and NXT stars Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe will take on The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz) in a tag team match.

Make sure to join us here every Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results coverage.