Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling announced the first match for their weekly television program on AXS TV next week.

It was announced that NXT star Wendy Choo, Rosemary and Tasha Steelz will face Masha Slamovich, NXT’s Sol Ruca and Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

