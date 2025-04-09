Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT (4/15/2025)

WWE announced the lineup for next week’s NXT episode on the CW.

“All Ego” Ethan Page, Eddy Thorpe, Wes Lee and NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King will battle each other in a WWE NXT North American Championship #1 Contender’s Match, Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura, No Quarter Catch Crew (Tavion Heights and Myles Born), Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger), The Culling (Brooks Jensen and Niko Vance) and Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe will face each other in a WWE NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Tag Team Gauntlet Match and three members of Darkstate (Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Osiris Griffin and Saquon Shugars) will take on The D’Angelo Family (“The Don Of NXT’ Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino) in a Parking Lot Fight.

Next week’s episode of NXT on the CW will also see more WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship Stand & Deliver Ladder Match Qualifying Matches.

