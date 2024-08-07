Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

Tuesday night’s NXT Great American Bash Week 2 episode of WWE NXT saw a number of matches be officially announced for next week’s show.

It was announced that WWE NXT North American Champion Oba Femi will defend his title against an opponent that has yet to be named, WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion “The Don Of NXT” Tony D’Angelo will defend his title against No Quarter Catch Crew’s Charlie Dempsey, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom will defend their titles against Chase U (Andre Chase and Ridge Holland) and Eddy Thorpe will battle Lexis King in singles action.

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.