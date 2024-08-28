Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT saw one match be officially announced for next week’s show.
It was announced that “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne will face Trick Williams in singles action. This is the first match announced for next week’s show, which airs on USA Network.
"I believe in Joe Hendry."
Looks like @_trickwilliams has a guaranteed title match if @joehendry wins at #NXTNoMercy… 👀#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/hlKxxFopA0
— WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2024