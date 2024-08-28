Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

By
James Hetfield
-

Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT saw one match be officially announced for next week’s show.

It was announced that “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne will face Trick Williams in singles action. This is the first match announced for next week’s show, which airs on USA Network.

