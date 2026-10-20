Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

The event is set to begin at 8 PM ET (5 PM PT).

In a highly anticipated matchup, “The Role Model” Bayley will face Lyra Valkyria in a No Disqualification (No DQ) Match. This match follows Bayley’s interference in Valkyria’s match against Lola Vice during last night’s RAW. After the match, Bayley and Valkyria engaged in a brawl, with Bayley gaining the upper hand. Valkyria eventually fled the scene, prompting Bayley to grab the microphone and challenge her former friend-turned-rival.

The two have been in a heated feud for several months, which intensified when Bayley returned last month for the first time since Valkyria defeated her at Saturday Night’s Main Event in July. This is the first match announced for next week’s show, which is part of the lead-up to Crown Jewel on November 7.

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