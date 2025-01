During Friday night’s episode of SmackDown, it was revealed that next week’s episode will see Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince) take on Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) in tag team action and “The Mega Star” LA Knight battle Tama Tonga in a singles match.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.