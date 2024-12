It was revealed during Friday night’s episode of SmackDown that next week’s episode will see reigning WWE Women’s Champion “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax defend her title against Naomi and WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will face Andrade in a non-title match.

Next week’s episode of SmackDown will be the first show of 2025, and it will be a three-hour program.

