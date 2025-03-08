Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (3/14/2025)

WWE announced three matches and one segment for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on the USA Network.

WWE Tag Team Champions #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) will defend their titles against The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins). “The Viper” Randy Orton will face Carmelo Hayes in a singles match. “The Queen” Charlotte Flair will take on B-Fab in singles action. There will be an episode of MizTV featuring Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

