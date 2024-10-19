Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

It was revealed during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown that next week’s show will see The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) face #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) in a WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match/

Next Friday’s SmackDown will also see Carmelo Hayes battle Andrade in match seven of their series, with the winner earning a shot at WWE United States Champion “The Mega Star” LA Knight and Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER have a face-to-face confrontation.

