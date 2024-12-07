Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

It was revealed during Friday night’s post-WWE Survivor Series: WarGames episode of SmackDown that next week’s episode will see 2024 Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany face Naomi in a WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament Semifinal Round Match and Bayley take on Chelsea Green also in a WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament Semifinal Round Match.

There are the first two matches announced for next week’s SmakDown, which airs on the USA Network.

