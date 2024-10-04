Confirmed For Next Week’s Title Tuesday Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling announced the first match for next week’s Title Tuesday episode of Dynamite on TBS.

It was announced that AEW World Champion “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson and one-third of the current AEW World Trios Champions Wheeler Yuta will face two-thirds of the AEW World Trios Champions Claudio Castagnoli and “The Bastard” PAC in tag team action.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.