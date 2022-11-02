Confirmed for Next Week’s WWE NXT; Title Match, Five Minute Challenge and More

A title rematch, as well as several other matches and segments, have been announced for the WWE NXT episode airing on the USA Network next Tuesday.

Next week, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter will defend their NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship against Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons.

The title match, which is a rematch from last week, was announced during this week’s NXT show. Last week’s show ended with Chance and Carter retaining their championships, but only after the referee reversed his original decision to restart the match. Lyons and Stark both expressed frustration on this week’s episode, but Stark was especially upset, and she let her rage get the best of her when she lost to Indi Hartwell. Stark promised Lyons that her head would be in the game for their rematch the following week.

In a Five Minute Challenge next Tuesday night, Brutus Creed will finally get his hands on Damon Kemp.

Julius Creed defeated Kemp in an Ambulance Match at NXT Halloween Havoc, and as a result of the stipulation, Brutus will face Kemp. The Creeds came out last week and demanded that Kemp follow the rule, but he revealed that he wasn’t yet medically cleared to compete. On this week’s show, WWE confirmed the match, stating that it will be a Five Minute Challenge.

Next Tuesday will also feature Andre Chase vs. Charlie Dempsey.

On this week’s NXT, Thea Hail was defeated by Kianna James. Following the match, Dempsey, William Regal’s son, attacked Chase until Duke Hudson hit the ring for the save. Hudson had been sent to the back earlier in the match for assisting Hail in kicking out of a pin by James, which enraged Chase. On August 23, Dempsey made his official main NXT brand debut after being brought in by Chase to help train some of the Chase U students. Chase yelled at Dempsey for being too aggressive, and Dempsey stormed out because he thought Chase’s class was too soft. Chase then defeated Dempsey on the NXT show on August 30 and was not seen again until this week.

Next week, Alba Fyre will continue her mission to eliminate Toxic Attraction by pursuing Jacy Jayne.

Toxic Attraction’s Jayne and Gigi Dolin hosted a celebration for NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and the one-year anniversary of her title win on this week’s NXT show. Rose cut a promo after receiving major praise and a video package on her NXT career, ensuring that no one will be able to dethrone her. Fyre then interrupted and knocked out Dolin while Jayne and Rose stood by. Fyre put Dolin through a table with a Gory Bomb, then promised to take out Jayne next week, before taking the title from Rose in two weeks.

Next week’s NXT will also feature Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Hank Walker.

Stacks vs. Hank was announced following a backstage segment on this week’s NXT show with the injured Tony D’Angelo and Stacks. Tony D expressed his admiration for Stacks’ business acumen, following D’Angelo’s remarks about Stacks’ hard-fought loss to Shinsuke Nakamura on October 18, a match arranged by Tony D to teach Stacks a lesson. Walker, the former NXT security guard, will be easy money, according to Stacks, and Tony D seemed confident in his abilities. Elektra Lopez eventually interrupted Tony D and Stacks, promising that now that she’s on her own, she’ll be more dangerous.

Finally, on next week’s NXT episode, Joe Gacy and Cameron Grimes will conclude their feud.

Vic Joseph interviewed The Schism – Gacy, Ava Raine, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid – on this week’s NXT. Raine reacted angrily to Grimes’ tweet about how she was brainwashed after they addressed their relationship with Raine and their mission. Raine said she saw what Grimes couldn’t, that The Schism can accomplish so much more as a group than she can as an individual, and Grimes never beat The Schism, instead paying The O.C. to win a match for him. Raine then stated that Grimes cannot simply reject The Schism and walk away because they have made a commitment to make an example of him, and they intend to follow through on that commitment when Gacy faces Grimes for the final time next week.

The current NXT lineup for next Tuesday is listed below, along with related clips from this week’s show:

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Hank Walker

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Andre Chase

* Joe Gacy vs. Cameron Grimes for the last time

* Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp in a 5 Minute Challenge

* Alba Fyre promises to take out Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defend against Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark