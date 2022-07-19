Confirmed for Next Week’s WWE SummerSlam Go-Home Edition of RAW

The line-up for next week’s SummerSlam go-home episode of RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City has been confirmed by WWE.

The 20th anniversary of Rey Mysterio’s WWE debut will be celebrated on the show next week. The Mysterios want to overcome The Judgment Day, who have threatened to crash the party.

Additionally, Ronda Rousey and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be appearing next week. The MSG website had already announced them, but WWE has officially confirmed them. For what it’s worth, Brock Lesnar is not being advertised, and the same goes for Rousey’s SummerSlam opponent, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan.

The Bloodline (Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos) vs. Riddle and The Street Profits, which will probably be the dark main event, if it happens at all, is also advertised for next week on the MSG website.

Here is the updated line-up for the final RAW before SummerSlam:

* Logan Paul hosts Impaulsive TV segment

* Rey Mysterio celebrates the 20th anniversary of his WWE debut

* Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest

* Appearances by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, and others