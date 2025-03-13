Confirmed For ROH TV On HonorClub (3/13/2025)

Ring Of Honor announced that this week’s episode of ROH TV would see “Big Shotty” Lee Johnson take on The Opps’ “The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata in a singles match.

This week’s episode of ROH TV will also see Mistico, Atlantis, and Esfinge face Gran Guerrero, Euforia, and Rocky Romero in a 6-Man Tag Team Match, Aaron Solo battle Dark Panther in singles action, The Frat House (Cole Karter and Preston Vance) and The Premiere Athletes (Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari) face Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) and Gates Of Agony (Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match, Lady Frost take on Top Flight’s Leila Grey in a singles match, Blake Christian compete in singles action and Spanish Announce Project (Serpentico and Angelico) compete in tag team action.

