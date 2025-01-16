Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of ROH TV

Ring Of Honor announced that this week’s episode of ROH TV will see reigning ROH Women’s World Champion Athena give us an exclusive World Tour update.

This week’s episode will also see LEEJ (EJ Nduka and Lee Johnson) and Shane Taylor Promotions (Lee Moriarty and Shane Taylor) take on Boulder, Serpentico and The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) in an 8-Man Tag Team Match, ROH Women’s World TV Champion Red Velvet in Proving Ground action, Blake Christian in singles action, Premier Athletes’ Tony Nese take on The Beast Mortos in a singles match, The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) in tag team action and “The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata in singles action.

