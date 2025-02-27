Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of ROH TV On HonorClub

By
James Hetfield
-

Ring Of Honor announced that this week’s episode of ROH TV will see La Catalina take on Lady Frost in a singles match and Blake Christian face Fuego Del Sol in singles action.

This week’s episode of ROH TV will also see Gravity battle Dark Panther in singles action, Magnus, Soberano Jr. and Volador Jr. face Mascara Dorada, Atlantis Jr., and Templario in a trios match, Esfinge, Atlantis and Fuego face Gran Guerrero, Euforia and Rocky Romero in trios action, Shane Taylor Promotions’ The Infantry (Carlie Bravo and “Captain” Shawn Dean) in tag team action and The Beast Mortos in singles action.

 

