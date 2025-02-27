Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of ROH TV On HonorClub

Ring Of Honor announced that this week’s episode of ROH TV will see La Catalina take on Lady Frost in a singles match and Blake Christian face Fuego Del Sol in singles action.

This week’s episode of ROH TV will also see Gravity battle Dark Panther in singles action, Magnus, Soberano Jr. and Volador Jr. face Mascara Dorada, Atlantis Jr., and Templario in a trios match, Esfinge, Atlantis and Fuego face Gran Guerrero, Euforia and Rocky Romero in trios action, Shane Taylor Promotions’ The Infantry (Carlie Bravo and “Captain” Shawn Dean) in tag team action and The Beast Mortos in singles action.

RUMBLE! BAD MAN! RUMBLE!

STP's The Infantry @CarlieBravo & @ShawnDean773 continue their road to ROH gold and will be in tag team action TOMORROW NIGHT! 📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/3vFnrgUwEa — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 26, 2025

TOMORROW! Can @FuegoDelSol bounce back from last week's attack, or will @_BlakeChristian continue his dominant run in ROH? 📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/B1jvAs6pme — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 26, 2025

Making her DEBUT in ROH, @LaCatalinagar will be in singles action against @RealLadyFrost TOMORROW NIGHT! 📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/eGydXOLZhn — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 26, 2025

.@GravityLuchador is BACK in ROH action as he takes on @BlackCmll in singles competition! 📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/TcxCPyXaD8 — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 26, 2025

TRIOS ACTION will be on display as @Magnus_CMLL, @elsoberanojr & @VoladorCMLL go head-to-head against @MascaraDoradMD, Templario & former ROH World TV Champion Atlantis Jr.! 📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/hdGxK7xH15 — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 26, 2025