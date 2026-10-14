Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program, scheduled for this week at the Dothan Civic Center in Dothan, Alabama. The show will be broadcast on AMC and TNA+, and The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) will have “full creative control” over the episode.

In an exciting match, TNA World Tag Team Champions The Nemeth Brothers—“The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth and “The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth—will face each other in a singles match. The stipulation states that if either man tries to intentionally lose by count-out, disqualification, or by laying down for the count, both Nemeth brothers will be stripped of their TNA World Tag Team Titles.

Additionally, syX (Joseph Sawyer and Samuel Shaw) will take on The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) in a Tables Match.

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This week we're celebrating 35 years of The Hardys by letting @MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND take over the show and they've already made their first match – @NicTNemeth will face @ryrynemnem THURSDAY at 9/8c on @AMC_TV, @AMCPlus and TNA+, and 8pm ET on @Sportsnet 360. If… pic.twitter.com/6vc1QjTzT5 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 13, 2026