Confirmed For Tonight’s AEW Dark (1/17/23); Seven Matches Confirmed

For tonight’s AEW Dark episode, seven matches have been announced.

The Blackpool Combat Club will face The Butcher and The Blade in the main event of Dark. The Jericho Appreciation Society will be in attendance tonight, as will Action Andretti, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage, and others.

Tonight’s Dark matches were taped on January 6 from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.

The following is tonight’s announced lineup:

* Kiera Hogan vs. Danika Della Rouge

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Jaiden

* Action Andretti vs. Ari Daivari

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Carl Randers

* Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia vs. Deimos and Brian Cook

* Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs. Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. The Butcher and The Blade

Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.