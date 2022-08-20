Confirmed for Tonight’s GCW Hope to Die (8/20/22)

GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) will hold their Hope to Die event tonight in Atlanta, Georgia. The show is set to air at 8 PM EDT on FITE TV. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the is card:

– Nick Wayne vs. Joe Lando

– Blake Christian vs. Masha Slamovich

– Jordan Oliver vs. Anthony Henry

– Alex Colon vs. Hunter Freeman

– Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) vs. Charli Evans and Everett Connors

– Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) and Jimmy Lloyd vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY) and Dark Sheik