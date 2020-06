Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is all-new. The episode will premiere concurrently on Impact Wrestling promotion’s Twitch online streaming channel for free and AXS TV. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:

Trey Miguel vs. Austin Ace – #1 Contenders Tournament Final

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Kylie Rae and Su Yung

Chase Stevens vs. Rohit Raju

TJP and Fallah vs. Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz