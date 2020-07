Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is all-new. The episode will premiere concurrently on Impact Wrestling promotion’s Twitch online streaming channel for free and AXS TV. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:

* EC3 returns to Impact Wrestling.

* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The North vs. The Motor City Machine Guns.

* Heath Miller heads to Impact on AXS at Rhino’s invitation.

Tonight’s Impact in 60 will focus on Ladder Matches.