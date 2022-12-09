Confirmed For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Opener and Main Event Revealed (12/8/22)

Heath and Rhino will defend their Impact World Tag Team Titles against The Motor City Machine Guns, the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions, in the opening moments of tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode.

A non-title match between Mike Bailey and Impact World Champion Josh Alexander will headline tonight’s Impact.

Impact has also revealed the following for tonight’s taped show, which will air live on AXS:

* Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Savannah Evans

* Impact World Champion Josh Alexander appears in the Impact Zone for the first time since Over Drive, where he was attacked by Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray

* Appearances by Bully Ray and others

* Before The Impact will feature X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Jason Hotch in a non-title match. BTI airs at 7:15pm ET via YouTube, Facebook, and Impact Plus