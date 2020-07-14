Confirmed For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling – Slammiversary Go-Home Episode

Tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is all-new. The episode will premiere concurrently on Impact Wrestling promotion’s Twitch online streaming channel for free and AXS TV. Here are the matches that have been announced for the show:

* The Slammiversary go-home show.

* Contract Signing: Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo.

* TNA Champ Moose & a mystery partner vs. Tommy Dreamer & Crazzy Steve.

* Ace Austin “returns to his roots” to prepare for Slammiversary.

* Taya & Rosemary & Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz & Kimber Lee vs. Havok & Neveah & Susie & Kylie Rae & Alisha Edwards.