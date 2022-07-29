Confirmed for Tonight’s The People vs GCW Event

The People vs. GCW, a GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) event, takes place tonight in Nashville, Tennessee. The programme is scheduled to air on FITE at 10:30 PM EDT. Additionally, there are tickets still available on Eventbrite. The card is as follows:

Black Taurus, Gringo Loco, and Jack Cartwheel vs. ASF, Laredo Kid, and Komander

Nick Wayne vs. Alex Zayne

Masha Slamovich vs. Kevin Blackwood

Mike Bailey vs. Tony Deppen

Joey Janela vs. Psycho Clown

Bandido vs. Jordan Oliver

GCW Tag Team Championship

BUSSY (c) vs. Loc Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice)

GCW World Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Blake Christian