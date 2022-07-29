Confirmed for Tonight’s The People vs GCW Event

The People vs. GCW, a GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) event, takes place tonight in Nashville, Tennessee. The programme is scheduled to air on FITE at 10:30 PM EDT. Additionally, there are tickets still available on Eventbrite. The card is as follows:
Black Taurus, Gringo Loco, and Jack Cartwheel vs. ASF, Laredo Kid, and Komander
Nick Wayne vs. Alex Zayne
Masha Slamovich vs. Kevin Blackwood
Mike Bailey vs. Tony Deppen
Joey Janela vs. Psycho Clown
Bandido vs. Jordan Oliver
GCW Tag Team Championship
BUSSY (c) vs. Loc Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice)
GCW World Championship
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Blake Christian