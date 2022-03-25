Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE NXT Level Up; New Wrestler Debuting, Name Change, More

Tonight’s WWE NXT Level Up episode will feature a debut, a name change, and more. The episode was taped this past Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and full spoilers can be found at this link.

NXT Level Up will see the WWE debut of Quincy Elliott, who previously worked the indies as MIG/Lil Atari. He was signed after working the WWE Las Vegas tryouts during SummerSlam Weekend last year. Elliott was ranked #182 on Outsports’ list of the best LGBTQ pro wrestlers of 2021.

Elliott will wrestle Joe Gacy on tonight’s show. He actually participated in Gacy’s All-Inclusive Invitational on the November 30 NXT show, and has appeared as an extra in other segments.

Kiana James will wrestle Ivy Nile on tonight’s NXT Level Up. James has been working NXT as Kayla Inlay since February 1, when she lost to Sarray on NXT TV. She teamed with Fallon Henley for a loss to Nile and Tatum Paxley on the first episode of Level Up, then took a loss to Nikkita Lyons on the February 22 NXT show.

WWE assigned the new name to James after announcing that she was a part of the new WWE Performance Center Class just last week.

Finally, tonight’s NXT Level Up will feature tag team action as Edris Enofe and Malik Blade take on Jacket Time’s Kushida and Ikemen Jiro. Jacket Time has lost their last two matches – to Harland and Gacy on the February 25 NXT Level Up show, and to MSK on the January 25 NXT show. Blade and Enofe are 2 for 4 since they started teaming in January. They have wins over Harland and Gacy, and Legado del Fantasma, but their last two matches were losses to MSK and Legado del Fantasma.

Stay tuned for more. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network.