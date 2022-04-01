Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE NXT Level Up – Start Time Delayed, More

Tonight’s WWE NXT Level Up episode was taped earlier this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping.

NXT Level Up usually airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network, but tonight’s show will have a special start time of 12:47am ET. The change was made due to the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony airing on Peacock at 10pm ET, right after SmackDown goes off the air.

Tonight’s NXT Level Up will open with Xyon Quinn vs. Dante Chen. After losing four straight singles matches, Quinn bounced back on the March 18 Level Up episode with a win over Damon Kemp. Chen has won six of seven matches since he debuted back in September 2021.

The NXT women’s division will be represented tonight by Kayden Carter vs. Tatum Paxley. Carter usually teams with Kacy Catanzaro, so this will be her first singles match since the loss to Xia Li on the March 10, 2021 NXT show. Paxley is still looking to impress Ivy Nile and the rest of The Diamond Mine in hopes of being added to the group. She and Nile defeated Kiana James and Fallon Henley on the Level Up premiere, but then took a loss to Carter and Catanzaro on the February 22 NXT show. She has not wrestled since then.

Tonight’s NXT Level Up will be headlined by Kemp vs. James Drake of The Grizzled Young Veterans. Kemp, the brother of Gable Steveson, has lost his first five matches for the company, while Drake won his last singles match, which was against Quinn on the February 25 Level Up show.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT Level Up and join us later on for any news and highlights.