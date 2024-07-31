Confirmed For WWE NXT Great American Bash Week 2 Special

Tuesday night’s NXT Great American Bash Week 1 episode of WWE NXT saw a number of matches be officially announced for next week’s NXT Great American Bash Week 2 special.

It was announced that WWE NXT Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page will defend his title against Meta-Four’s Oro Mensah, WWE NXT North American Women’s Champion Kelani Jordan will defend her title against Tatum Paxley, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom will defend their titles against MSK (Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz), Joe Hendry will face Gallus’ Joe Coffey in a singles match and Trick Williams will battle “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne in singles action.

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.