Tonight at 8pm ET, MLW will release a new episode of Fusion on the MLW YouTube page and FITE TV. Saturdays at 10 p.m. ET, the show is rebroadcast on beIN Sports. Here are the confirmed matches for the event:

– Bandido vs. Flamita

– Grudge Match: nZo vs. KC Navarro

– Los Parks vs. Gangrel & Pagano