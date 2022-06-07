Confirmed Line-up For Tonight’s NWA Power

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Check out NWA’s official preview below:

“The Road to Alwayz Ready continues with this week’s season finale of NWA Powerrr!

Things are bound to get personal as “The National Treasure” Nick Aldis battles the best friend of his opponent at Alwayz Ready, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona: “the Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers!

With less than a week away from Tyrus defending the NWA World Television Championship live on PPV, who will step up to his Tyrus Slam challenge?! And if they can lift the Manster, what does that mean for Alwayz Ready?

And in our tag team main event, it’s a preview of the Alwayz Ready NWA World Women’s Championship match when the team of Missa Kate & #1 Contender KiLynn King clash with the team of Kenzie Paige and the NWA World Women’s Champion: “The Brickhouse” Kamille!”