Confirmed Line-Up for Tonight’s NWA Power (7/19/22)

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here is the promotional material:

“This week on NWA Powerrr, it’s the finals of the Race To The Chase tournament! Who will face NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch for the Ten Pounds of Gold at NWA 74? We’ve got triple threat action: Max The Impaler vs Ella Envy vs Taya Valkyrie!

It’ll be tag team chaos as Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, The OGK, battle it out with former NWA World Tag Team Champions La Rebeliòn! Magic Jake Dumas, with his lovely assistant CJ, takes on up-and-comer “The Distraction” Eric Jackson!

And in our main event, it’s the Race to the Chase four way final to determine who will challenge for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA 74: Mike Knox vs Brian Myers vs Thom Latimer vs Nick Aldis!

Plus we will hear from Natalia Markova, Taryn Terrell, Austin Idol and his son the Masked Cyon, Odinson, “the Last Bastion of Professional Wrestling” Colby Corino, and NWA President William Patrick Corgan!”