Confirmed Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of PowerrrSurge

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their PowerrrSurge series.

NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here is the promotional material:

“This week, the NWA’s own Velvet Sky presents a very special edition of NWA PowerrrSurge that she’s calling Velvet After Dark!

Velvet, along with some very special guests, will be bringing you the action up close and personal! But of course, it wouldn’t be a National Wrestling Alliance show without some hard-hitting wrestling matches!

Paola Blaze faces Tootie Lynn!

The Masked Cyon takes on Garrisaon Creed!

And Idolmanis Sports Management’s own Marshe Rockett and BLK Jeez battle the Rude Dudes: Jamie Stanley & El Rudo!”