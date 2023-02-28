Confirmed Matches, Big Returns Set For Next Week’s WWE RAW

The lineup for next week’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw is already shaping up to be a jam-packed show.

On tap for the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network program, which emanates from Boston, Massachusetts next Monday night, is the return of Boston’s own John Cena.

Also announced is an appearance by Logan Paul, who will go face-to-face with Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, as well as Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor and Bianca Belair vs. Carmella.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW

* Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa* Seth Rollins, Logan Paul Go Face-To-Face* Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor* Bianca Belair vs. Carmella* John Cena returns

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next Monday night for live WWE Raw results coverage from Boston, MA.