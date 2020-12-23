Confirmed Matches For Christmas Day Edition Of WWE SmackDown (Non-Spoiler)

Friday’s Christmas Day edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped tonight from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The following matches were taped:

* Steel Cage Match: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends against Kevin Owens

* Triple Threat Elimination Match: Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Carmella and Bayley, plus Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks

* Lumberjack Match: WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defends against Big E in the main event

Another singles match was also taped due to what happened in another match.

