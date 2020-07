Several matches have been revealed for next week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. They include:

* TNT Championship Match: Cody Rhodes vs. TBA

* Falls Count Anywhere Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and The Blade

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy

* Hangman Page vs. Five (w/Brodie Lee)

* Ivelisse vs. Diamante

* MJF (w/Wardlow) vs. TBA