Confirmed Matches For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW

WWE announced several confirmed matches for next week’s episode of RAW.

It was announced that The Judgment Day (WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, JD McDonagh and Finn Balor) will face “Main Event” Jey Uso, Andrade and Ricochet in a 6-Man Tag Team Match, reigning WWE United States Champion Logan Paul will appear on the show, CM Punk will make his return and it is night two of the 2024 WWE Draft.