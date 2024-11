TNA iMPACT for next week is starting to take shape.

On Friday night, three matches for the December 5 episode of TNA iMPACT were announced during the TNA Turning Point 2024 pay-per-view.

Scheduled for the 12/5 show:

* The Hardys will be in action

* PCO & Sami Callihan vs. The Good Hands

* KUSHIDA vs. JDC vs. Ace Austin vs. Trent Seven vs. Leon Slater (X-Division Title Eliminator)