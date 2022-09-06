Confirmed Matches for NWA Powerrr (9/6/22)

Matches for tonight’s episode of NWA’s Power series have been announced. NWA Powerrr will air on FITE TV at 6:05 p.m. ET.
Here are the matches:
* NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Allysin Kay
* #1 Contenders Match: KiLynn King vs. Taya Valkyrie vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jennacide
* Flip Gordon vs. Doug Williams
* EC3 vs. Deonte Marshall
TOMORROW NIGHT ON #NWAPOWERRR!
There are Major implications as we get closer to #HardTimes3.
First on #FITE | Sept 6 | 6:05pmET
