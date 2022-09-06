Confirmed Matches for NWA Powerrr (9/6/22)

Matches for tonight’s episode of NWA’s Power series have been announced. NWA Powerrr will air on FITE TV at 6:05 p.m. ET.

Here are the matches:

* NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Allysin Kay

* #1 Contenders Match: KiLynn King vs. Taya Valkyrie vs. Chelsea Green vs. Jennacide

* Flip Gordon vs. Doug Williams

* EC3 vs. Deonte Marshall