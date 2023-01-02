Confirmed Matches for the First AEW “Dark: Elevation” Episode of 2023

The first AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode of 2023 will feature nine matches.

On tonight’s Elevation, The House of Black will compete in trios and singles matches. ROH Women’s World Champion Athena, The Dark Order, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and other wrestlers are also wrestling.

These Elevation matches were taped last Wednesday at the Broomfield, Colorado, 1stBank Center. Spoilers are available by clicking here.

Here is the full line-up for tonight:

* Hikaru Shida vs. Tyra Russamee

* Julia Hart vs. Leva Bates

* Marina Shafir vs. Lilith Grimm

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Gypsy Mac

* Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy vs. Atiba and Manny Lemons

* Josh Woods and Tony Nese vs. Paul Titan and Hunter Grey

* Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett vs. Ryzin and Justin Andrews

* Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno and John Silver vs. Luther, Serpentico and Ryan Nemeth

* Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King vs. Hagane Shinno, Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.