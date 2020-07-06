Confirmed Matches For This Week’s Edition Of Impact Wrestling

The following matches are confirmed for Tuesday night’s Impact Wrestling broadcast. As a reminder, Impact will air at 9PM EST tomorrow, an hour later than usual:

* Josh Alexander vs. Sami Callihan

* Jordynne Grace vs. Kimber Lee

* Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie vs. Kylie Rae & Susie

* TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. The Deaners vs. The Rascalz vs. XXXL