Confirmed Matches For This Week’s Edition Of Impact Wrestling

The following matches are confirmed for Tuesday night’s Impact Wrestling broadcast. As a reminder, Impact will air at 9PM EST tomorrow, an hour later than usual:
* Josh Alexander vs. Sami Callihan
* Jordynne Grace vs. Kimber Lee
* Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie vs. Kylie Rae & Susie
* TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. The Deaners vs. The Rascalz vs. XXXL
TUESDAY at the special start time of 9/8c on @AXSTV! @TheSamiCallihan vs. @Walking_Weapon @JordynneGrace vs. @Kimber_Lee90 @WeAreRosemary and @TheTayaValkyrie vs. @realsuyung and @IamKylieRae @MegaTJP and @FALLAH1 vs. XXXL vs. Reno Scum vs. The Deaners #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/vl4vOc5iuK
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 3, 2020