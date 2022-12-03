Confirmed Matches For Today’s Limitless Wrestling’s “Dirty Laundry” Event (12/3/22)

Limitless Wrestling returns to Yarmouth, Maine today for it’s final event of 2022 in Maine as they present “Dirty Laundry”.

The main event will feature current Limitless Wrestling World Champion Ace Romero making his third defense of the title as he attempts to turn back the challenge of Slade in a No DQ match.

Ace Romero won the Limitless Wrestling World Title back in September 2022 after defeating long time champion Alec Price for the belt. Romero has successfully defended the championship twice against Brad Hollister and Ichiban.

In another featured bout, Kylie Rae will meet B3CCA in a first time ever match. Both Rae and B3CCA expressed their excitement for the upcoming encounter.

Tomorrow I step into the @LWMaine ring with someone who inspired me to start wrestling It’s going off the walls 😤 pic.twitter.com/rOJUlivNyR — ☆ B3CCA ☆ (@b3cca4ever) December 2, 2022

Ok lemme go cry real quick omg I’ve wanted to wrestle @b3cca4ever for years, legit fangirled since the moment I saw her in the ring🥺😭 TOMORROW LFGGGGG 😭🎉 https://t.co/r3xUeJsxze — KYLIE RAE (@IamKylieRae) December 2, 2022

Here are the confirmed matches for the Limitless Wrestling “Dirty Laundry” event:

Limitless Wrestling World Championship No DQ Match: Ace Romero (c) vs. Slade

WorkHorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry) vs. Above The Rest (Gabriel Skye & Tristan Thai)

B3CCA vs. Kylie Ray

Bryan Keith vs. Dezmond Cole

Channing Thomas (w/ Sidney Bakabella) World Classic Open Challenge

BRG vs. Andy Brown

Rip Byson vs. Ryan Mooney

Limitless Wrestling ” Dirty Laundry” will be available live on IWTV tonight at 7:30pm est.